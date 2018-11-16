AUSTIN — A caravan of Austin-area firefighters are on their way to help with a horrific fire ripping through the California. Along the way, they met a woman in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Juanita from Phoenix, Arizona" said she met them at a gas station Nov. 13. Afterward, she felt compelled to send Austin Fire Department a note to thank them "for what you are doing now and on a daily basis."

In a Facebook post that has garnered more than 1,000 interactions, AFD called her note a "love letter from Arizona."

"You are heroes to soooo many of us," the love letter read. "While most people are running away from danger, you and law enforcement personnel (my husband was in law enforcement) are running to it."

After she met the firefighters, she said she drove behind the caravan of fire trucks on her way to her destination. She said she "took the privilege of taking a few pictures of your caravan."

She ended the letter with some words we can all agree with: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

