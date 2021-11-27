x
Northeast Austin house fire causes $35K worth of damage

Firefighters said residents got out safely thanks to working smoke alarms.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire is now out at a home in northeast Austin.

The fire happened on Yorkshire Drive near Interstate 35 and Highway 290 around 4:20 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire was caused by embers from an outdoor fireplace.

Luckily the people who lived there got out safely because of their smoke alarm. Firefighters are reminding the public of the importance of having working smoke alarms.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 worth of damage, including a back patio enclosure that was destroyed and damage to the back of the home.

