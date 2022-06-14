Yogi Fire nearly contained in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service has been working to put out the Yogi Fire in Bastrop County since around 3 p.m. Monday.
It spread to at least 100 acres. According to the the service's last update, the fire is about 80% contained.
Meanwhile, Travis County Parks is continuing multiple prescribed burns at East Metropolitan Park off of Blake Manor Road on Tuesday.
The burns are expected to improve the ecosystem and reduce wildfire chances.
You might be able to see the smoke starting at 10 a.m. and lasting through 6 p.m.
In January, a prescribed burn grew out of control in Bastrop County, ripping through 800 acres.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: