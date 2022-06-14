Yogi Fire nearly contained in Bastrop County

Meanwhile, prescribed burns are planned Tuesday in Travis County.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service has been working to put out the Yogi Fire in Bastrop County since around 3 p.m. Monday.

It spread to at least 100 acres. According to the the service's last update, the fire is about 80% contained.

Meanwhile, Travis County Parks is continuing multiple prescribed burns at East Metropolitan Park off of Blake Manor Road on Tuesday.

Update: the #YogiFire in Bastrop County is an estimated 50 acres and 65% contained. Fire activity has diminished and forward progression has stopped. #txfire



🎥 Helicopter drops water on hotspot. Yogi Fire, June 13, 2022. Credit: Texas A&M Forest Service. pic.twitter.com/mQNgKb3Bfx — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) June 13, 2022

The burns are expected to improve the ecosystem and reduce wildfire chances.

You might be able to see the smoke starting at 10 a.m. and lasting through 6 p.m.

In January, a prescribed burn grew out of control in Bastrop County, ripping through 800 acres.