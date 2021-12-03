Yoga may be allowed in Alabama schools...with some limitations

The bill would authorize school systems to decide if they want yoga to be allowed in K-12 schools.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Should yoga be allowed in Alabama schools? It's a question that appears year after year in the state legislature.

A decades-old ban on yoga in Alabama public schools could be coming to an end. The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday voted 73-25 to approve a bill that would authorize school systems to decide if they want yoga to be allowed in K-12 schools. The bill, by Rep. Jeremy Gray (D-83) specifies that the use of chanting, mantras and teaching the greeting “namaste” would be forbidden. The Alabama Board of Education voted in 1993 to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms after the ban was championed by conservative groups. The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

"Each local board of education may offer instruction in yoga to students in grades K-12, subject to the following:

(1) Instruction in yoga shall be an elective activity. Students shall have the option to opt out in favor of alternative activities, which shall be made available.

(2) Each local board of education shall have exclusive discretion to determine the duration and frequency of periods of instruction in yoga.

(3) All instruction in yoga shall be limited exclusively to poses, exercises, and stretching techniques.

(4) All poses shall be limited exclusively to sitting, standing, reclining, twisting, and balancing.

(5) All poses, exercises, and stretching techniques shall have exclusively English descriptive names.