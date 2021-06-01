YMCA of Austin to host Summer Out Loud Challenge to 'make up for lost time' during pandemic

Participants get three free visits to the YMCA of Austin and free access to live and on-demand virtual classes during the challenge.

AUSTIN, Texas — The YMCA is working to help families “make up for lost time” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is hosting the Summer Out Loud Challenge to encourage the Austin community to get outside and have fun.

Summer Out Loud kicks off on Monday, July 12, and ends Wednesday, Aug. 4. The goal is to complete all the activities on the Summer Out Loud Passport during the three-week event like taking a swim test, building an obstacle course, taking a family bike ride and participating in Tech Free Tuesday.

Families that turn in a completed passport by Aug. 4 will be eligible for prizes including a one-year Household Membership to the YMCA and $5,000 family vacation of their choice.

“Kids and parents are eager to get out of the house and enjoy some of their favorite summertime traditions and activities,” YMCA of Austin President and CEO Kathy Kuras said. “With plenty of sunshine in the forecast, we encourage families to participate in this free challenge to rediscover joy, optimism, togetherness and what it means to live Summer Out Loud!”

The YMCA is set to announce prize winners on Friday, Aug. 13, according to a press release.

To register for the challenge, future participants can text “SUMMER” to (877) 799-6220. Passports can be picked up at any YMCA of Austin location or downloaded online on the YMCA’s website.