YMCA of Austin is looking to hire over 100 after school workers

YMCA of Austin has more than 100 seasonal full-time and part-time positions open. The organization is offering a $500 bonus, and pay starts at $15 an hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As many kids head back to class, the YMCA of Austin is looking to fill positions for its child care programs.

YMCA of Austin has more than 100 seasonal full-time and part-time positions open at more than 60 programs in multiple districts. To incentivize workers, the organization is offering a $500 bonus and pay starts at $15 an hour.

YMCA of Austin's waitlist for students and parents interested in joining the after school care program continues to grow.

"These are 970 families who need after school care in and around Austin and the surrounding communities who don't have it because we currently just do not have the staff to open our waitlist," said Andie Connors-Pool, manager of the Extend-A-Care program at YMCA of Austin.

Connors-Pool said if the YMCA doesn't fill these positions, many parents will struggle to find an affordable child care provider.

"That can get really expensive and be really challenging to find," she said. "It's an extremely convenient and affordable option for parents to put their children in after school programs here with us. It's a safe place. We are on the campus, which means that they probably live somewhere near this program and they can still be with their peers. And it's kind of an extension of the school day, too."

The YMCA's after school program runs from the time the school bell rings until 6:30 p.m. Connor-Pool said the program provides a safe place for these kids to go after school.

"We have an enriching curriculum," she said. "We really are focused on the whole child and youth development and teaching them and making them kind of better stewards of the world."

All YMCA of Austin branches are also hiring lifeguards, swim Instructors and facility operations staff.

Pamela Comme on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube