AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating after someone fired shots at a home in northwest Austin.

The Austin Police Department said shots rang out in the 7000 block Yaupon Dr. just after midnight on Friday.

The woman who lives at the home said bullets hit her sofa, but no one was hurt. She said she doesn't know who the person is.

The suspect drove away in a gray or black sedan. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Austin Police Department.