Man arrested after deadly stabbing at the ARCH in Downtown Austin

Xavier Harris, 21, was charged after the incident on Oct. 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police have arrested a man after a deadly stabbing at the ARCH in Downtown Austin.

Officers were called to the ARCH at 500 E. Seventh St. just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on the scene and took 39-year-old Darius Maxwell to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Police said 21-year-old Xavier Harris was on the scene and admitted to stabbing Maxwell. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, with a bond set at $40,000.

Maxwell was treated and released from the hospital, but returned on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in medical distress. He died from his injury at 9:09 p.m., police said.

An autopsy conducted on Friday, Oct. 16, determined the cause of death was complications from sharp force injury and the death was ruled a homicide.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has been notified of the death.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact police at 512-874-8477 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS. Information may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.