AUSTIN, Texas — Summer is right around the corner and there are many ways you can keep your kids entertained while they're out of school.

There are a lot of fun summer camps for kids of all ages in and around Austin. We found a wonderful camp in South Austin where kids can explore their creative side.

The Writing Barn provides young minds with all the tools and instruction they need to become a writer.

Bethany Hegedus, who is the creative director at the writing barn, said writing isn't the only thing campers will get to do.

"They'll focus on character creation, they'll get do some nature walks and some nature writing and they'll get to play with poetry and blackout poetry," she said. "You have some outdoor time. It gets hot here in the summer, so you have a lot of air-conditioned time when you need it. Your kids are going to have a great time."

Here's a look at the different camps Writing Barn offers:

Camp Spitfire At this two-week long camp, students will have the freedom to choose from a variety of writing prompts and engage in literary crafts. Ages: 8-12 July 8 - July 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Camp Pen to Paper This two-week long camp will allow students to write creatively, meet published authors and have one piece workshopped for a final reading ceremony. Ages 12 and above July 22 - Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



The Writing Barn is located off of Slaughter Lane at 10202 Wommack Rd. For more information about this summer camp, click here.

