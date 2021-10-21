Wright idea, wrong way? Ohio's new license plate showed iconic plane backwards

"We regret this mistake and have fixed the image," the Ohio BMV tweeted.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled Ohio's first new standard license plate in eight years.

The plate design, known as "Sunshine in Ohio," features the following highlights:

References to the state seal.

Diverse cities and rural areas.

Birthplace of aviation.

“Our goal was for the plate to reflect the heart and soul of the Buckeye State, to honor our past while also looking to the future," Gov. DeWine said during the news conference.

There was just one tiny problem.

In the image presented during Thursday's news conference, it appeared to show the iconic 1903 Wright flyer facing backwards.

Just to verify, we reached out to the experts at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. They told us that in the photo that was displayed by the state during Thursday's news conference, the front of the Wright flyer is facing to the right.

Not long after our conversation with the museum, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles put out the following statement via social media:

"We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction. We regret this mistake and have fixed the image."

We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction. We regret this mistake and have fixed the image. This is the correct design that will be reflected on all new plates issued to Ohio drivers. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HAire7kr9M — Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (@Ohio_BMV) October 21, 2021

The new design will be available to Ohio drivers starting Dec. 29. Production of the current "Ohio Pride" plate will cease at the close of business on Dec. 28.