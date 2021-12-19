Wreaths Across America ceremony draws many to Texas State Cemetery despite rain

The cemetery in Austin was one of 3,100 locations across the country that participated in the laying of wreaths to honor the memory of those who served.

AUSTIN, Texas — A crowd of community members and volunteers filled the Texas State Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said it was largest turnout they have had. Despite the rain, volunteers quickly filled the lawn, with approximately over 3,200 graves, to honor veterans. Those who attended were encouraged to say the name of the veteran they were honoring aloud while placing a wreath on the grave.

"The turnout was absolutely amazing. It seems to be growing every year. The more people that know about it, I think it becomes an annual tradition for families," said Kristin Machamer, location coordinator for the Wreaths Across America Austin chapter.

Wreaths Across America receive wreaths through sponsorships. When someone sponsors a wreath, they are also donating money for that wreath to be purchased.

"I think the most important focus is that this is really a promise to all the veterans who see us laying these wreaths down, and their family members, that we will always be remembering. It's a promise to them," said Machamer.