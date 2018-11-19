FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — A 93-year-old World War II veteran from San Antonio has been identified as the passenger who died when a vintage fighter plane crashed in Fredericksburg, Texas.

The pilot -- Cowden Ward Jr. -- was flying an "honored passenger, a WWII B17 pilot" when he crashed Saturday, the Associated Press reported. The group, which the Associated Press identified as Freedom Flyers, said Ward often flew veterans in his plane, which was deployed in World War II and Korea.

RELATED:

Two dead after vintage plane crashes near Fredericksburg apartment complex

'The aviation world is mourning' | Friends remember pilot killed in Fredericksburg plane crash

That honored passenger was identified by the Associated Press as 93-year-old Vincent Losada of San Antonio.

The P-51D Mustang was participating in a flyover when it crashed in Fredericksburg.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

© 2018 KVUE-TV