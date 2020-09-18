x
Working for the Weekend | Texas Performing Arts kicks off TPA TO GO and more

Let us help you plan your weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether you're looking to get out of the house and have some socially distant fun, or you'd rather stay in, there's an option for you this weekend.

Here are some of the things going on in Central Texas.

Credit: Gena Destri

First Annual Buda Plein Air Festival

From 9 a.m. to 1p.m., wander Downtown Buda's Main Street as artists paint, draw, sculpt and create right in front of you. There will be musicians along the street that festival goers can support. The artwork created during the festival will be critiqued by judges, and the winning artists will have their work on display. For more information, click here

Credit: Round Rock Express

Movie at the Ballpark

Dell Diamond isn't just for baseball. This weekend, the Round Rock Express has its second installment of its family movie night series. You can catch "Trolls World Tour" on Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under and kids under two are free. All kids under 12 get a free hot dog and soda at entry. Masks are required while entering, exiting and movng around the ballpark. There is also a clear bag policy.

Credit: Texas Performing Arts

Texas Performing Arts: TPA TO GO

Texas Performing Arts kicks off TPA TO GO. Enjoy performances from comedians, musicians and dancers in the comfort of your home. Bob Bursey, TPA's executive director, said it was important for these shows to be live performances.

"With these projects, there's often an interactive aspect to it as well, so be it a Q&A or discussion with the artists or where the audience members are actually participating in the performance in the case of some of the theater works," Bursey said.

Other events going on:

