Working for the Weekend: ROT Rally, AG Rugby Pride Night, and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

The 25th anniversary of the event will be held at Circuit of the Americas and will feature live music, food trucks, bike shows, motorcycle acrobats and more. You have the option of buying a 4-day pass for $149 or a single-day pass for $69.

This is the last home game of the season for AG Rugby. The team is joining forces with Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Pride month. Those that attend will get a free rainbow Pride rally towel. Other Pride merch will be available to purchase at the game. There will also be live music, a dunk tank, a photo booth and armadillo races. Tickets are $5 and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Songs Under the Stars is back at Zach Theatre. This weekend and next weekend you can see Rockabilly Kings on the outdoor stage. The performance will include music from Elvis, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly and more. Tickets are advanced sales only, which start at $25 per person.

If you'd rather stick to an indoor event, catch improv or standup comedy at Fallout Theater. There are six different shows you can see at this local venue this weekend. The performances are recommended for those 18 and up. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

