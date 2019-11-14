AUSTIN, Texas — There's always a lot going on in Central Texas, so we decided to make your life a little easier by compiling a list of some great things you can check out this weekend.

East Austin Studio Tour

A free, annual self-guided art event spanning two weekends that provides opportunities for the public to meet artists in Austin in their creative spaces. It's made up of many different events including artist talks, performances, workshops and more.

A family-friendly free pop-up car show happening at Circuit of the Americas this Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. COTA Karting will be open, and there will be concessions available for purchase.

The Bloody Mary Festival

Try the craftiest and most delicious bloody marys from all over Austin. Your ticket includes two-and-a-half hours of creative and innovative bloody marys, food, photo ops and more. It's a 21-and-up event. General admission is $45, or you can get VIP tickets for $60.

Thinkery

Run, run, run as fast as you can! This event is for kids of all ages and abilities, where you can chase the Thinkery's gingerbread man around Mueller Lake Park. You can also enjoy hands-on activities in the park and at the museum.

Two festivals in one. Thursday, Nov. 14, is a mini festival celebrating Drag Kings called KingFest. A full festival happens Friday, Saturday and Sunday where you can celebrate everything drag. Each artist will be displaying their talents for your education and entertainment. The festival features queens you may have seen on shows like "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Dragula" and "Camp Wanakiki," as well as local queens and other artists from around the world.

