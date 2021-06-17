Working for the Weekend: Austin FC match, Round Rock Express game, Live Music and Comedy

Here's a list of what's going on in Central Texas this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you are looking for something to do in Central Texas, KVUE has you covered.

Here's a list of what is going on:

Austin FC vs. San Jose

It's the moment that Austin FC fans have been waiting for. After eight games on the road, Austin FC is finally playing at Q2 Stadium. The game starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Round Rock Express vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

On Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the Round Rock Express will be playing at Dell Diamond.

Live Music

Jackie Venson will be performing at Antone's. Doors open at 7 p.m. and seating is limited so they recommend people arrive early. At Stubb's you can see Shakey Graves with Sir Woman. In Cedar Park at the Haute Spot you can see Jack Ingram, The Bright Light Social Hour, and Blue October.





Chris Cubas Comedy

Austin-based stand up comedian Chris Cubas will be performing at the Velveeta Room. Friday the show is at 8 p.m. Saturday there are two shows. One at 8pm and one at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 and doors open 30 minutes before the shows.

Other things going on this weekend:

Paramount Summer Classic Film Series

Comedy at Santa Cruz Theater

A League of Their Own at Doc's Drive In

Rockabilly Kings at Zach Theatre

Blackillac and BoyfriendATX at Central Machine Works Brewery and Beer Hall

Rochelle and The Sidewinders at Krause's Cafe and Biergarten

Comedy at Fallout Theater