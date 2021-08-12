Report: Austin labor shortage continues as job openings outpace number of unemployed workers

According to Workforce Solutions Capital Area, there were more than 61,000 available jobs as of October with just over 44,500 unemployed workers in the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new report shows that the Austin area demand for workers outpaces the number of unemployed workers.

According to Workforce Solutions Capital Area, there were more than 61,000 available jobs as of October with just over 44,500 unemployed workers in the area.

A look at several key industries highlighted this trend as these sectors are reporting a hard time finding workers with the skills needed to fill open positions. The report uses data from October and shows that job openings in healthcare and social assistance, technical services, accommodation and food services, and manufacturing had thousands of unfilled positions with thousands of previous workers from those industries currently unemployed.

The only sector looked at where the supply of workers surpasses the demand is in the construction/transportation/utilities sector, per the report. However, the report also noted that these jobs, along with manufacturing positions, are often not posted online and are instead communicated by "offline channels" and word of mouth.

So why are these roles still open?

Workforce Solutions Capital Area reported that area residents who would be interested in the available jobs often lack the required skills.

Many unemployed workers from the key industries highlighted reportedly have earned less than an associate's degree as many require further training or education to advance in the highlighted industries. The exception to this are those who were previously in technical jobs, as only 35% would need more training or schooling to advance in the industry.

More than 60% of unemployed workers from the other four industries would need additional education or training to fill open positions, according to the report.