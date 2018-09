Another work zone is in effect in the Austin area.

Drivers in northeast Austin should take note that there will be a closure on US 183 Tuesday.

The southbound service road on US 183 will be reduced to one lane between US 290 and Manor and Springdale Road.

The closure will be in effect from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers should be cautious of the detour signs in the area.

