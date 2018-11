AUSTIN — Drivers in Bee Cave will experience alternating closures on RM 2244 until Friday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closures will take place on Buckeye Trail, McConnell Drive and Westhaven Drive starting from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

TxDOT said drivers should consider using Westlake Drive as an alternate route to avoid slowdowns in the area.

