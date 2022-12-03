Austin woman speaks about the highs and lows of being a woman in construction

Runi Duvall talks about the diversity women bring to the field and the challenges she has personally faced on the job throughout her career.

AUSTIN, Texas — Women in construction - it's probably not something you hear of often, but thousands of women are in the male-dominated field. Every year, during the first full week in March, Women in Construction Week is celebrated.

In honor of Women in Construction Week, KVUE spoke with one Austin worker who's been in the field for over a decade.

Development Director for HPI Real Estate, Runi Duvall, studied civil engineering at the University of Texas. She later obtained her master’s degree in construction engineering and project management. However, her love for this field goes way back, even before college.

"I was always fascinated by construction," said Duvall. "In my household, my mom was the handy one. She would be out there mowing the grass and retiling the house, fixing things."

Duvall took that experience with her, and now she's helping build Austin's skyline.

"I love what I do," said Duvall. "It never gets boring because we're, to your point, constantly evolving."

However, there are some downsides to being just one of few women in construction.

"We'll be solving a problem and somebody won't even make eye contact," she added. "They'll look for the man, the older man in the room."

Despite that she keeps her head high because she knows as a woman, she's an asset.

"I believe one of my strengths is bringing the right people together to solve the problems that invariably arise on construction projects," said Duvall. "There have been some instances in which members of the team will look at a problem in one way, and I will see it with a different lens. Therein lies one of the key benefits of diversity. As with rebar, we’re stronger for our crisscross pattern."

As the years go on, more women continue to enter the field. Despite that, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women only make up about 12% of the construction industry in Central Texas.

As the construction industry, like many other industries, continue facing staffing shortages, Duvall encourages women to join.

