AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS found a woman's body near a creek Saturday afternoon.

ATCEMS tweeted at 1:40 p.m. that rescue assets were responding to a reported land/water rescue at 300-515 West Mary Street. The initial unconfirmed report was that there was a possible dead "body at the edge of the creek."

ATCEMS then tweeted four minutes later that they were canceling the rescue alarm and that they had obtained a "deceased on scene" pronouncement of an adult woman.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.