A woman is suing two Austin police officers after she said they used excessive force while arresting her in June 2017.

On June 26, 2017, Austin Police Department Officers Nathan Canche and Vanessa Jimenez arrested Breanna Williams for public intoxication – charges that were later dismissed, according to the Austin Community Law Center, where Williams' attorney works.

The Austin Community Law Center said that during the arrest, the officers threw Williams face-first into the backseat of their patrol car. Williams was handcuffed and her face allegedly struck the seatbelt receiver, causing a deep cut over her eye and injuring her eye socket.

Williams said she developed post-traumatic stress disorder following the incident.

Photo courtesy of Austin Community Law Center.

Austin Community Law Center

"Breanna was handcuffed when they threw her down. What they did was an unconstitutional use of force on someone being arrested, and more pointedly, it was cruel," said Brian McGiverin, Williams' attorney.

Williams previously filed a complaint with the City of Austin's Office of Police Oversight but it was rejected because it was not filed within 180 days of the incident, according to the Austin Community Law Center.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court and asks for a jury to assess compensatory and punitive damages against Officers Canche and Jimenez.

