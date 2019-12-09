TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video attached is related to a similar story published in December 2018.

Emily Borchardt, one of the eight women named in a Class-Action Lawsuit that was filed in August of 2018 against the Travis County District Attorney's office and the Austin Police Department, has now filed a lawsuit against District Attorney Margaret Moore and assistant Melinda Montford.

In January 2018, the plaintiff stated in the initial lawsuit that she had survived a sexual assault by three men who had abducted her and kept her against her will for 12 hours. After escaping, Borchardt reported the assault immediately to APD and submitted a rape kit to examination.

According to the lawsuit, the APD's police file stated that Borchardt never consented to having sex with any of the three men during the 12-hour period.

After submission of evidence, the suit states the DA’s Office declined two times to prosecute any of the sexual assaults.

Borchardt joined the Class-Action Lawsuit on Aug. 1, 2018, that alleged the Travis County District Attorney's office and APD violated the rights of women and discriminated based on gender when handling sexual assault cases.

The lawsuit states that a month after Borchard joined the Class-Action Lawsuit, Montford spoke to a family friend of Borchardt over the phone, which the friend recorded.

In the recording, Montford made factual statements about Borchardt saying that "she had consensual sex with the guy in the second room" among other comments during the recorded conversation, to which the lawsuit said is completely false.

The lawsuit also states that "DA Moore reviewed and publicly ratified ADA Montford’s misconduct," and that DA Moore said, “Ms. Montford believed she was providing information to Ms. Borchardt through an intermediary acting on Borchardt’s behalf.”

While there has been criticism towards the district attorney's office, DA Moore stepped down from the governor's Sexual Assault Survivors Task Force earlier this year, but she released data from her office saying they have "obtained a plea or finding of guilt in a total of 111 adult sexual assault cases since she took office in 2017. "

The DA also said, "we take prosecutions for sexual assault very seriously in this office, and we do everything we can to remove these predators from society."

The data she released in July said that:

In 2017, 37 cases resulted in a plea or finding of guilt, presenting a far more accurate picture than the number some critics have contended was prosecuted that year.

There were six adult sexual assault jury trials from 2014-2016 and 17 adult sexual assault jury trials during Moore’s first 31 months in office.

Adult sexual assault jury trials rose from 1.98% of all criminal jury trials in 2016 to 11.84% in 2018 and 13.46% so far this year.

Borchardt is suing Montford and Moore to hold them liable for defamation and is also seeking reimbursement for damages and court costs.

The district attorney's office is aware of the suit and will be responding Thursday afternoon.

