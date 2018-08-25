TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — (STATESMAN) -- A former Lyft driver accused of kidnapping three women to whom he gave rides in Austin tried to sexually assault another woman in Lakeway, according to a recently filed lawsuit and an affidavit.

That woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, is suing the ride-hailing service Lyft and 46-year-old Daniel Kifle after he was charged with attempting to sexually assault her this summer. Austin police had previously said Lakeway police were investigating a similar incident, but details about that case had not emerged.

RELATED | Man accused of posing as rideshare driver to kidnap intoxicated Austin women now linked to 2017 case

Kifle is still in the Travis County Jail on three counts of kidnapping, two counts of attempted sexual assault and one count of robbery, all crimes that authorities say he committed while posing as a Lyft driver. Kifle was previously employed by Lyft as a driver, Austin police have said.

The woman in the Lakeway incident hailed a Lyft ride on June 7 from a bar on West Sixth Street, according to Kifle’s arrest affidavit.

>> TO READ THE FULL STORY, VISIT THE AUSTIN AMERICAN STATESMAN HERE

© 2018 KVUE-TV