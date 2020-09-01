AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in April 2019.

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in eastern Travis County Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS reported that medics, the Austin Fire Department and Austin police responded to the area of Loyola Lane and Sandshof Drive around 6:30 p.m. after a caller reported a person was lying in the roadway.

Medics said the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said to expect heavy delays and to slow down and remain alert for first responders working in the area.

In a separate incident, an adult male pedestrian was pronounced dead after officials responded to the 1140 block of Airport Blvd. for another crash. This call came in around 6:50 p.m.

Delays are expected in the area as investigators clear the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

