AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was reportedly stabbed and robbed in East Austin on Friday night.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the 1000 block of Springdale Road, police said.

The woman was taken to a local medical center to be treated.

A helicopter was assisting in the search for suspects.

