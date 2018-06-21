AUSTIN -- Before a man was run over in front of his 13-year-old son, police said that he was shot by the hit-and-run driver, an affidavit obtained by KVUE revealed.

On June 21 shortly after 3 p.m., police were called to the intersection of East Oltorf Street and Huntwick Drive. According to the affidavit for the woman's arrest, one of the people who called 911 said that a woman named "Bonnie" hit the man in her vehicle. The caller said that the driver and the victim knew each other. Austin-Travis County EMS said he died at the scene of the crash at 3:20 p.m. Police said they found a gunshot wound on the man's body and, based off of an autopsy that was performed June 22, police discovered that he died from a gunshot wound.

Police learned that Jason Aranda had driven up to an apartment complex located at 2504 Hunwick Drive in a vehicle with his 13-year-old son. Aranda's son told police that Aranda was trying to speak with his ex-girlfriend, but she did not want to talk. Aranda's son said they drove out of the parking lot. As they were driving, Aranda's son told police that they noticed "Bonnie" was driving behind them and swerving. When they came to the intersection, police said Aranda got out of his vehicle. His son said he remembered "Bonnie" telling Aranda to leave her alone. Aranda's son said he also heard Aranda say to "Bonnie" that he "just wanted to talk with (his ex-girlfriend)."

His son then said "Bonnie" drove quickly toward Aranda, swerved and struck him with her car.

Police were later able to identify "Bonnie" as Cierra Powell, 24.

Officers were able to find Powell's vehicle at around 6 p.m. at 2801 Wells Branch Parkway on June 21. During an interview with police, Powell allegedly said that she received a call from Aranda's ex saying that Aranda was assaulting her at the apartment complex.

Powell said she drove to the apartment complex where she found them both in the parking lot. She said she began following Aranda's vehicle. She said when they got to the intersection, Aranda began threatening her and his ex-girlfriend, who was also driving alongside them. Powell told officers that she could hear Aranda say to her, "I'm going to (expletive) kill you." At this point, she said she grabbed her pistol and placed it on her lap. She said he then came up to her car and placed his upper body through the passenger front window. She said that she feared for her life so she shot him once and then drove off. She did not mention that she struck him with her vehicle, police said.

Police said she never called 911 to report the incident.

