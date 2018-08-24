TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Police believe the woman who was found dead in the front yard of a southeast Travis County home Friday morning was the victim of a murder-suicide, according to the sheriff's office.

TCSO officials said in a press release Saturday they believe 26-year-old Omar Garcia shot 23-year-old Nancy Garcia before killing himself.

A driver was reportedly passing the yard when they noticed the man's body in the 1200 block of Von Quintus Road near State Highway 45 and U.S. 183. at 7:06 a.m. Friday.

When authorities arrived, they found Nancy dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle and Omar's body on the ground nearby. TCSO said both Nancy and Omar had gunshot wounds, and deputies also found a pistol lying next to Omar's body.

Officials said Nancy and Omar were in a relationship with each other, but were not married.

According to TCSO, Omar had recently been arrested for family assault in an incident where Nancy was the victim.

In July, TCSO deputies discovered the body of 31-year-old Johnny Cardenas in the 9800 block of Blocker Lane, which is close by. However, deputies reassured that there appears to be no connection between the two incidents.

