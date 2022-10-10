Woman shot in back of head while driving on northwest side

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a woman who told them she was being chased shortly before a second call notifying them about a crash.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back of her head while driving just northwest of downtown early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:34 a.m. on Fredericksburg Road at Gardina Street near Balcones Heights.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a woman who told them she was being chased by someone on Fredericksburg Road. Shortly after that call, a second call was received by dispatchers about an accident at the intersection with Gardina Street.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a woman in her late 30s with injuries from the crash, as well as a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Initially, police said the woman was not cooperating with the first responders who were trying to help her.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police say there was a bullet hole in her headrest and shell casings on the ground about 100 yards away from where her car came to a stop.

Police do not have a description of the suspect in this shooting.

This incident is still under investigation.

