AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Department said a female was shot around 7 a.m. Saturday at Austin Suites Hotel, located at 8300 N. Interstate 35.

The suspect is not in custody.

Police said the victim was shot in the face but injuries are not life-threatening.

She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Police said it was an isolated incident between two people and do not believe there is any danger to the public. They added that they believe the two individuals knew each other.

