AUSTIN — Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple assets responded to a vehicle rescue at Loyola Ln. and Millrace Dr. on Friday night.

A woman in her forties was pinned in a vehicle after a two-vehicle collision. She was extracted by medics and transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

A second passenger, a female child, was transported to Dell Children's with non life-threatening injuries.

The third passenger is a refusal.

