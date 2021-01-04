Woman missing after reportedly leaving Austin hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating reports of a woman who went missing after leaving hospital care.
The Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center reported Deborah Moyers was recently released from St. David's South after a psychiatric emergency. Family members of "Debby" said they have driven to Austin from Missouri in hopes of finding her. Her maiden name is Todd.
Police said her disappearance was reported on March 29. If you have any information, call the APD.
