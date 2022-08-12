20-year-old woman killed in overnight crash in Manor

The woman died after her SUV was rear-ended by another SUV, driven by a 17-year-old.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 20-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Highway 290 in Manor late Wednesday night.

At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said an SUV was headed east on Highway 290 when another SUV tried to turn on the highway from FM 973 and rear-ended the first SUV.

The driver of the first SUV, a 20-year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver of the second SUV, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating the crash, with crews remaining on the scene overnight.

No additional information is available at this time.