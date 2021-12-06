Woman killed in apparent shooting off Rundberg Lane

The North Austin shooting comes several hours after a mass shooting downtown that injured 14 people.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several hours after a mass shooting that injured 14 people on Sixth Street in Downtown Austin, another apparent shooting has occurred in North Austin.

The Austin Police Department reported at 5:48 p.m. that they were investigating a suspicious death near the 1900 block of W. Rundberg Lane.

Police confirmed the woman was transported with apparent gunshot wounds.

Regarding the downtown shooting, police said Saturday afternoon that one person is in custody as they investigate leads into a possible second suspect.