Three killed in tragic house fire on the northeast side of San Antonio

The fire started around 3 a.m. in a home on Winding Oak Drive near Birch Tree Street.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were killed and three others injured in a tragic house fire early Saturday morning on the northeast side of San Antonio.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they could hear people screaming inside the house. They immediately went into a rescue operation and kicked the door down and made their way into the home.

SAFD Fire Chief Charles Hood said two adults and one childe died in the fire. Three others were taken to the hospital.

Chief Hood believes the fire may have started in the garage and spread to the rest of the home. The cause of the fire is not known.

He said in remarks to the media that his crew members will be greatly affected by this incident.

"Members that were here tonight, we will make sure that they get a critical incident stress debrief," Chief Hood said. "It's very challenging to see some of the images and experience what they experienced, bringing out a family of six this evening."

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

