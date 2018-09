AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call about a woman falling on the Walnut Creek Bike Trail around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

EMS describes the patient as a woman in her mid-30s.

Crews transported the patient to Dell Seton Medical Center with minor injuries.

Austin Fire Department was also on scene and says the woman had a bike wreck on the trail.

First responders have cleared the scene.

