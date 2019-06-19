MANOR, Texas — UPDATE: Manor police have located the woman who was involved in a possible kidnapping Tuesday night. Police said she is in "good health" and are investigating the incident.

PREVIOUS: The Manor Police Department said the possible kidnapping took place in the 19200 block of Nathan Scott Way in Manor.

The department released a video captured from a Ring doorbell camera that appeared to show a woman being taken by a man against her will. According to Manor police, the incident took place 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman appears to be a white female in her 20s and the man appears to be a white male with unknown age. The woman can be seen in what appears to be a bathrobe, knocking frantically, saying, 'Stop please no, no, no,' and the man can be heard ordering her to get in the car.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Manor Police Department by calling Travis County Dispatch (after hours) 512-974-0845, Manor Police Department (business hours) 512-272-8177 or email police@cityofmanor.org.

