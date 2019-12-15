AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS medics found a dead woman in her 40s Sunday after responding to reports of a train versus pedestrian call.

ATCEMS tweeted that medics received initial reports of a possible train versus pedestrian incident. EMS said Union Pacific was the caller, the train was stopped and there is no engine attached to the line of train cars.

EMS said officials found the victim in the 4000 block of Duval Road.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

