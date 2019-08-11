JARRELL, Texas — A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Jarrell on Thursday night.

A suspect has been arrested following the incident.

There is no danger to the public, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

No other information is available at this time.

