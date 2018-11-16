AUSTIN — A woman who fell approximately 80 feet off a cliff near the Pennybacker Bridge Friday morning is expected to live, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Medics said they received the call just before 9:45 a.m about a person who reportedly fell at an area located in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway southbound. ATCEMS said the area was just below the Pennybacker Bridge, and the person was located approximately 50 feet from the edge of the water.

Medics said they used a boat to rescue the victim, a woman in her 30s. They also acknowledged that STAR Flight was launched to assist.

UPDATE 2: High Angle Rescue at -5200 block of N Cap of TX Hwy SB; Patient contact has been made; Rescuers advising patient is located approximately ~50 feet from the waters edge & have determined to possibly extract patient via boat. @STAR_Flight_TC has also been launched. MTF... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 16, 2018

At 11:23 a.m., medics said Star Flight was taking the woman to the nearest hospital. While she was seriously injured in the fall, she is expected to be OK.

This is a developing news story. This page will update as more information becomes available.

