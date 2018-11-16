AUSTIN — A woman who fell approximately 80 feet off a cliff near the Pennybacker Bridge Friday morning is expected to live, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.
Medics said they received the call just before 9:45 a.m about a person who reportedly fell at an area located in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway southbound. ATCEMS said the area was just below the Pennybacker Bridge, and the person was located approximately 50 feet from the edge of the water.
Medics said they used a boat to rescue the victim, a woman in her 30s. They also acknowledged that STAR Flight was launched to assist.
At 11:23 a.m., medics said Star Flight was taking the woman to the nearest hospital. While she was seriously injured in the fall, she is expected to be OK.
This is a developing news story. This page will update as more information becomes available.