PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A 62-year-old woman died from a two-car crash at the intersection of FM 685 and Old Austin Hutto Rd. in Pflugerville, officials said Thursday.

Police said the crash appeared to have happened at approximately 10:55 a.m. Sept. 6 when a vehicle driving southbound on FM 685 attempted to turn east onto Old Austin Hutto Road and collided with a northbound vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Three other people involved in the accident were taken to area hospitals with "undetermined injuries," officials said.

The crash is under investigation.

