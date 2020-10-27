Woman dies after crashing into Pflugerville firetruck

Austin police said the truck had its emergency lights activated as it was on scene responding to another crash on I-35.

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has died after crashing into a stationary firetruck that was responding to another crash.

According to the Austin Police Department, India McKinley, 35, was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart southbound on the 12600 block of North Interstate 35 when she collided with the truck, owned by the City of Pflugerville. The incident occurred around 2:16 a.m. on Oct. 17.

According to police, the firetruck had its emergency lights activated.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information regarding the case, give them a call at 512-974-6935.

This is the 69th fatal traffic crash so far this year in Austin. These crashes have resulted in 74 fatalities. At this time last year, there were 67.