Woman dies after crashing into Pflugerville firetruck

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has died after crashing into a stationary firetruck that was responding to another crash.
According to the Austin Police Department, India McKinley, 35, was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart southbound on the 12600 block of North Interstate 35 when she collided with the truck, owned by the City of Pflugerville. The incident occurred around 2:16 a.m. on Oct. 17.
According to police, the firetruck had its emergency lights activated.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information regarding the case, give them a call at 512-974-6935.
This is the 69th fatal traffic crash so far this year in Austin. These crashes have resulted in 74 fatalities. At this time last year, there were 67.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: