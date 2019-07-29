TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was critically injured Sunday evening after falling off of a 30-foot cliff at Pace Bend Park.

Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to the 3000 block of Grisham Trail around 7:48 p.m. after receiving reports that a woman had fallen off the cliff and to the water's edge.

The woman, estimated to be in her 30s, had to be moved by a private boat to the boat ramp. The Pedernales Fire Department reported the woman was then transported by STAR Flight.

ATCEMS reported she lost consciousness after the fall. She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

