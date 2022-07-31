'Makes all of us feel good': Woman giving kids back-to-school hairstyles at Central Texas shelter

Sonshine Braiding has partnered with SAFE Alliance to braid the hair of 30 kids who are victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence.

AUSTIN, Texas — Parents continue to buy supplies in preparation for the upcoming school year. There have also been plenty of organizations that host free backpack and back-to-school drives to help take a load off parents' shoulders.

One Pflugerville woman decided to take on a different challenge and wants to give kids a boost of confidence with a back-to-school hairstyle.

Jenny Perez, the owner of Sonshine Braiding, has partnered with Safe Alliance, a shelter for survivors of child abuse, sexual assault, trafficking, and domestic violence, to help these kids.

"That service is not always available to them in a shelter," said Perez.

Perez hopes to show the kids what love is through braiding and the confidence boost that comes with it.

"Getting your hair done makes all of us feel good," she said. "You know, fresh haircut, a fresh hairstyle, highlights. Your curls are great one day. Like, it just really, you can exude that confidence."

On Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4 and 5, Perez, along with about a dozen other hairstylists, will braid 30 kids' hair. She's also started a GoFundMe and hopes to raise $3,000 to purchase products and accessories for shelter residents.

"A bonnet, a wave cap, you know the different products and accessories they need are just as important as the styling," said Perez.

She's already reached half of her goal and hopes people continue to contribute so they can fully equip the kids.

Perez said this is the first event like this one she's hosted. Perez hopes to make it an annual thing.

