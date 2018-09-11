AUSTIN — According to Austin Police, just after midnight on Nov. 8, police responded to a call for a woman passed out in her car at a gas station with a young child in the backseat.

The affidavit stated the car was found running when the officers arrived. There was an open container of alcohol in the center console and a young child in the backseat.

Police stated they began a DWI investigation on the woman, who was identified as Jennifer Gil, as they suspected her of being intoxicated.

According to the affidavit, after being woken up, Gil stated she thought she had consumed two 16-ounce alcoholic beverages over a two-hour time period while at a get-together with friends.

Police said Gil later stated she did not finish the second beverage, and it was located in the center console of her vehicle.

Officers stated Gil was slurring her speech and appeared very disoriented. She told police she originally arrived to the gas station to buy cigarettes, but she believed she passed out before that happened.

According to the affidavit, Gill refused a preliminary breath test and a blood test after failing a field sobriety test.

Police stated Gil's three-year-old was asleep in the backseat of the vehicle during the incident.

Gil was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), her third or more such offense. The affidavit stated some of the other offenses also included having a young child in the car.

Gil is currently being held at the Travis County Correctional Complex on a $50,000 bond.

