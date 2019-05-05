AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin woman at a protest on Wednesday was arrested after allegedly assaulting a counter-protester with large stick.

The incident occurred in southeast Austin at an anti-gentrification rally by a group known as The Red Guard, police said in a court affidavit.

Several of the protesters were carrying large sticks, 3 to 4 feet in length, disguised as flag poles.

Around the 1600 block of Wickersham Lane the group was met by counter-protesters from the group The Texas Nomads. Police were forced to use their bicycles as a fence to divide the two groups.

The groups reportedly got closer to each other as they traveled east. A protester with a megaphone allegedly yelled, “These are white nationalists.”

With The Red Guard protesters surrounding The Texas Nomads, a large brawl broke out.

After a member of the Texas Nomads group was spotted bleeding profusely from his head, an officer was able to locate a suspect in a green jacket from the Red Guard group. The man had a 3 to 4 inch gash on his head and required immediate medical attention, police said.

Amy Stanford, 36, was handcuffed and arrested over the incident.

She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $25,000.

