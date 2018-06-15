TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas -- Jaclyn Edison, the woman accused of conspiring with her husband to assassinate his father and Austin jeweler, was released from jail after a judge reduced her bond Friday, KVUE and Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski has learned.

The 19-year-old was booked in the Travis County Jail on a charge of soliciting to commit capital murder. She and her husband, Nick Shaughnessy, are accused of hiring someone to kill Shaughnessy's father, who was found dead in his home in March. Her bail was set at $1 million.

A judge agreed Friday as part of an agreement between prosecutors and Edison's attorney to reduce the bond for Edison to $250,000 as long as she wears a monitoring bracelet and surrenders her passport, among other conditions. She may also have no contact with Nick Shaughnessey.

Law enforcement sources said Edison has begun cooperating with the investigation and has provided what they are calling valuable clues in this case.

Officials said Corey Shaughnessy, "Ted" Shaughnessy's wife, called 9-1-1 at 4:45 a.m. on March 2 to report an intruder had entered her home on Oliver Drive and fired multiple shots. When police arrived, Theodore was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. One of the family's Rottweiler dogs was found dead on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Investigators are still trying to find out who opened fire on Ted Shaughnessey. They hope new information from Edison could help them find that person.

