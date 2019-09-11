AUSTIN, Texas — Pop culture fans have the chance to celebrate movies, comics, cosplay, video gaming, television and more this weekend at Wizard World Austin at the Austin Convention Center.

Event attendees have the chance to meet Henry Winkler ("Barry," "Happy Days") and Barry Williams ("The Brady Bunch") at the event.

“Smallville” actors Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum, along with actors Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, and Drew Fuller from “Charmed,” will be present as well.

Some of the featured celebrities will also be getting out around Austin.

"I’ve been out to Austin a lot of times for different reasons, different retro screenings, which I am doing this weekend at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar," said Thomas Ian Nicholas ("American Pie"). "Retro screening of 'American Pie.' It’s the 20-year anniversary this year, followed by a concert by me and a Wizard World after party silent disco that I’ll be DJing part of."

Wizard World Austin will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, Q&A sessions with celebrities, movie screenings, a kids zone and more. For a full list of events, click here.

General admission starts at $29.99, kids 10 and under are free. For more information on tickets, click here.

