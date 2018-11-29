AUSTIN — Defense attorneys for Meagan Work, the woman who pled guilty for her role in the death of her toddler, are expected to call four or five witnesses to the stand during the sentencing hearing.

Thursday's expected testimony follows days of emotional recounts of Work's behavior leading up to the death of her two-year-old son, Colton Turner.

Colton was found buried in a shallow grave in 2014 following an extensive search for him.

Work is charged with evidence tampering and injury to a child by omission.

Witnesses who were familiar with Work during the time Colton was alive said they remembered him coming into work with his mom, often times, with bruises on his legs. Work's sister said she babysat Colton and noticed bruises and scratches on his body. The potential eyewitness, Robert Coe, tearfully recounted the moment he saw a woman in a parking lot in July 2014, shake a child back and forth like "a rag doll" before slamming the child's head against the truck door.

Coe said Wednesday during his testimony, "It’s possible I might have heard or seen that little boy’s last breaths." His testimony brought the presiding judge to tears.

More witnesses are being called to the stand Thursday. A decision by the judge isn't expected until Friday. Work faces between five years to life in prison.

