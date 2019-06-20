AUSTIN, Texas — It doesn't matter how warm it is, people find a way to stay outdoors – no matter the high temps.

On Wednesday, people were working out even when the temperature got up to 98 degrees.

A Camp Gladiator group in Round Rock was out one of them and their trainer says that people forget and get used to the heat.

kvue

"I mean, it will bother people at first because it is hot, but we try to accommodate them with as much shade and water – I always tell them to drink water," said Paul Martin-Bankowski.

But it is a good reminder if you are going outside, keep track of your body. Also, know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Heat Exhaustion

Faintness or dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale or clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

A rapid or weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Heat Stroke

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Body temperatures above 103 degrees

Red, hot, dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, strong pulse

May lose consciousness

WATCH: Stay aware of heat-related illnesses this summer

RELATED:

FORECAST: Thursday to be the hottest day of 2019 so far

This dog's pads burned off while on walk in summer heat

Heat advisory issued for Central Texas