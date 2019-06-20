AUSTIN, Texas — It doesn't matter how warm it is, people find a way to stay outdoors – no matter the high temps.
On Wednesday, people were working out even when the temperature got up to 98 degrees.
A Camp Gladiator group in Round Rock was out one of them and their trainer says that people forget and get used to the heat.
"I mean, it will bother people at first because it is hot, but we try to accommodate them with as much shade and water – I always tell them to drink water," said Paul Martin-Bankowski.
But it is a good reminder if you are going outside, keep track of your body. Also, know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:
Heat Exhaustion
- Faintness or dizziness
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale or clammy skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- A rapid or weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
Heat Stroke
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Body temperatures above 103 degrees
- Red, hot, dry skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid, strong pulse
- May lose consciousness
